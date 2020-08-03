|
News Briefs
Portland anarchists set Bibles on fire
Radical anti-government anarchists continued rioting in Portland, Oregon yesterday night (Sunday).
Breitbart News reported that activists set Bibles and American flags on fire outside of the federal courthouse building with local police allowing rioting to continue unabated.
The report stated that police did attend to a nearby shooting where over 150 rounds were fired; one of them hitting a woman who was hospitalized following the incident.
