17:21 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Netanyahu: We'll target anyone who tries to harm us Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the security situation on the northern border during a Knesset speech. "We won't rest for a moment on the issue of security. The IDF thwarted an attempted attack on the Syrian front today. Yesterday, we downed missiles from Gaza - and of course the situation with Lebanon is still up in the air," said Netanyahu.. ► ◄ Last Briefs