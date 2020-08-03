Former Clinton aide urges Biden to avoid Trump debates

Former Clinton aide Joe Lockhart released an op-ed article encouraging Sen. Biden to avoid traditional pre-election debates with President Trump.

“Whatever you do, don’t debate Trump,” Fox News reported him as telling Biden. "...Biden will undoubtedly take heat from Republicans and the media for skipping the debates. But it’s worth the risk as trying to debate someone incapable of telling the truth is an impossible contest to win."

Lockhart said that since most national polls had Biden in the lead, it would be foolish for him to debate Trump on live TV where the President had done so much damage to the Clinton campaign four years ago.

Trump's supporters, including Texas Governor Ted Cruz, accused Biden of hiding his weaknesses and not being willing to voice his true opinions on a number of subject areas.