16:45 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Watch: Forest fire on slopes of Ein Kerem Read more 200 evacuated from 'Swedish Village' compound following raging fire on slopes of Ein Kerem. At this time, no danger to neighborhood houses. ► ◄ Last Briefs