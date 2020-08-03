Leftist protesters: A million unemployed makes him laugh

Organizers of the "Black Flags" anti-government movement responded to PM Netanyahu's son Yair's tweet that protesters dressed up as aliens, UFOs, Spiderman, and other movie characters made his father laugh.

"A million unemployed citizens make him laugh, people dying of the coronavirus make him laugh...for him, we're not even humans but 'alien creatures.'"

"He's not a human being but a Prime Minister facing trial for whom the plight of his fellow Jews is a matter of laughter. We'll continue protesting until he resigns," they concluded.