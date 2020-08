15:37 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Yair Netanyahu: 'I show Father freaks at demonstrations and it makes him laugh' Read more Prime Minister's son Yair Netanyahu says he showed his father filmed footage of protests" 'It entertains him. Even gives him a boost.' ► ◄ Last Briefs