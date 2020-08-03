Yair Netanyahu: I was referring to protesters who dress like aliens

Yair Netanyahu took to Twitter to explain why he referred to anti-government protesters as "aliens."

"...I was talking about people who dress up as aliens and UFOs, ones who take their clothes off...hold crude signs, put spaghetti on their heads, and dress up as Spider Man. That part is funny."

"Everything else is far from funny - the incitement and explicit calls for murder that have intensified in the daily anarchist left-wing demonstrations, breaking new records for unwavering media support. I still hold hope the media condemns this incitement," said Yair.