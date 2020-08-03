Poll: Trump takes lead

According to a new poll released by the Democracy Institute commissioned by the Sunday Express, President Trump has taken the lead over presumptive Democratic Party candidate Sen. Joe Biden.

Breitbart reported that Trump is ahead 48 to 46% and is actually expected to win by a larger margin than he did in the 2016 election.

The survey had Trump's popularity among both Black and Hispanic voters growing significantly since he defeated Hillary Clinton four years ago.

According to the report, the President leads Biden in "swing" states by a wide margin.