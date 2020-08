14:57 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Kinneret at beginning of August - highest level in 27 years Despite the summer and the high temperatures, the level of the Sea of Galilee in early August is at its highest level in 27 years, according to the Hydrological Service of the Water Authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs