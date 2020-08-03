Yesha Council welcomes Comptroller report

The Yesha Council welcomed the publication of the State Comptroller's report, which reveals a long list of failures in the activities of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria.

"For many years we have been trying to provoke discussion about the many problems involved in having a military body set up for completely different purposes, now managing the daily lives of Israeli residents in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. This creates many gaps and discrimination against Israelis living in the area in government services," they said.

They added, "The report raises serious issues in the work of the administration, and presents the difficulties facing the authorities and residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, in providing services and addressing the challenges of the region. A fundamental change of situation and a radical correction of the matter is required by applying the full Israeli law throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley."