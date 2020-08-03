MK Ben Barak: The farmers are again falling through the cracks

MK Ben Barak (Yesh Atid-Telem) participated this morning in a discussion he initiated in the Finance Committee on the issue of rescuing the spice industry that has been caught in the economic crisis.

"Farmers in the State of Israel are once again falling between the bureaucratic chairs of the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture. It is not possible for an entire industry that brings millions of shekels to the state coffers to be harmed without a proper response from the state, just because it doesn't answer the criteria of a monthly cycle and thus doesn't get a grant from the state," said MK Ben Barak.