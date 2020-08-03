Chair of Corona Cmte: Target date for opening of cultural world needed

MK Yifat Shasha Bitton, chairman of the Corona Committee, demands a deadline for the opening of the world of culture.

In the heated debate on the issue of opening up the world of culture, the chairman of the committee said "All the reasons of the Ministry of Health are excuses and we will try to understand what is behind it, it cannot be that the world of culture will not open. I demand that the round-table discussion tomorrow not finish without a target date for opening the culture world."

"There are outlines and we all know that the world of culture can be opened. There is no reason in the world for the world of culture not to open - any order can be brought before 8/9 for committee approval and we will approve it. Let them not play the game with us - cultural workers are not hostages of the government or of anyone else. The government should let go of all the excuses and bring an outline tomorrow for the round table that will take place," she added.