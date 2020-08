12:19 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Yesh Atid chief backs Likud in budget battle with Blue and White Read more MK Yair Lapid opposes DM Benny Gantz's insistence on 2-year budget. 'I don't think we can make a budget to the end of 2021.' ► ◄ Last Briefs