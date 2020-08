11:03 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Health Ministry: 713 new infections yesterday, 541 deaths The Ministry of Health reported 713 corona patients diagnosed yesterday in Israel. 334 are in critical condition, 100 are on respirators and 541 have died since the start of the outbreak. ► ◄ Last Briefs