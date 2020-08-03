Shaare Zedek CEO in Knesset: We're chaos, depts. are completely full

Only 19 beds were added to the hospitals during the Corona crisis, and 154 throughout the year. This emerges from the report of the Knesset Research and Information Center, which was submitted to MK Ofer Shelah, chairman of the State Audit Committee, which is holding a discussion this morning on the issue of congestion in hospitals during the Corona period.

Prof. Ofer Marin, CEO of Shaare Zedek, said at the discussion, "We are in chaos. The departments are completely full. We closed inpatient wards for the benefit of corona patients and the wards are crowded. It's a corridor within a corridor but we have no staff. It is easiest to say close elective activity. We canceled surgeries yesterday, and it is a shame and a disgrace because intensive care and recovery are full."