Jerusalem: 7 year old boy locked in shuttle vehicle, driver detained

Police forces were called to the Kiryat Yuval neighborhood of Jerusalem about an hour ago, after a citizen noticed a 7-year-old boy locked in a shuttle vehicle, and after a few minutes managed to open the door and rescue him.

The police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed that the child was feeling well and did not need medical treatment and located his parents who arrived at the scene. Police also located the driver of the shuttle vehicle, and he was detained for further investigation.