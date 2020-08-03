MK Zohar: I will try to get Shasha-Bitton and PM to reach compromise

The chairman of the coalition, MK Mickey Zohar, referred to the removal of the chairman of the Corona Committee, MK Yifat Shasha-Bitton.

"I did not want to oust Yifat Shasha-Bitton at any stage. Of course I was angry about the conduct of the discussions, but in fact I did not oust her. I will try to get her and the prime minister to reach a compromise," he said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.