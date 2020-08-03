Gamzu allows entry of thousands of students into Israel

Coronavirus manager Prof. Roni Gamzu held discussions with the relevant authorities yesterday in order to get an up-to-date picture of the decision to approve the entry into Israel of 17,000 yeshiva students and other students who are coming to Israel for a long period within the coming months.

It should be noted that the decision is to allow yeshiva students and other students to enter the country only only applies to institutions approved by the Ministry of Health that commit abide by two weeks under quarantine conditions in capsules of up to 6. So far, 31 institutions out of 183 have applied.