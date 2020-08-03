09:09 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Antonov cargo plane carrying US 'Oshkosh’ trucks to land at Ben Gurion This evening (3.8), an Antonov cargo plane carrying U.S. military ‘Oshkosh’ trucks, will land in Ben Gurion airport. These trucks will be used for the Iron Dome systems purchased by the U.S. Army.



In August 2019, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), and the U.S. Department of Defense signed an agreement in which two Iron Dome batteries were sold to the U.S. Army. The Iron Dome system, developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organisation in IMoD, and prime contractor, Rafael, will be used to defend US military troops against a wide range of ballistic and aerial threats.



The Unit for International Transport of the Directorate of Production and Procurement in IMoD, was also involved in bringing the Antonov plane to Israel.