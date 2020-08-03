Police seek public assistance to locate 14-year-old Beer Sheva girl

The police are asking for the public's help in locating missing Shilat Agbaba, a 14-year-old resident of Beer Sheva, who was last seen in Kiryat Malachi on July 30 and whose whereabouts have not been known since.

Description: Slim build, height 1.65 m, long brown hair, brown eye color, dark skin tone. Unknown description of clothing.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the 100 police hotline or the Beer Sheva police at 08-6462744 / 5.