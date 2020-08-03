Gantz, Kohavi to reconsider decision not to purchase advanced aircraft

After the IDF decided a few months ago not to purchase the V-22 plane-helicopter due to budgetary considerations, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi intend to reconsider the decision, Israel Hayom reports.

According to the report, Gantz, during whose time as chief of staff Israel and the United States reached an agreement on the purchase of the helicopters, clearly supports the purchase of the advanced aircraft. At a meeting between the two about two weeks ago, it was agreed that the army would reconsider the decision not to purchase the helicopter.

If Gantz's position is accepted, the purchase of the V-22 is expected to join a major purchase deal for helicopters, which will replace the old IDF Yasur helicopters that arrived in Israel in the 1960s and 1970s. The Air Force has managed to extend their lives again and again, but The State Comptroller ruled last year that extending their lives beyond 2025 could endanger human lives.