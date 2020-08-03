Report: Atmosphere of elections, MKs preparing for primaries

Amid the failure to pass a budget, estimates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is inclined to advance elections are growing within Likud, according to Maariv.

Party officials quoted in the report say the majority is not interested in going to the polls, but if and when that happens, it will not be a cause for rebellion in the party.

According to the sources quoted in the report, there has been unrest in the Likud in recent days. "The situation is far from turning into a storm, but there is definitely unrest in the party. Everyone has suddenly started preparations. Ministers, Knesset members and activists are starting to talk about conferences. Every day we hear about more initiatives by center members. List members renew their ties with center members, take political advisers and all sorts of other things, which indicate the direction of early elections. That is the mood in the Likud."