News BriefsAv 13, 5780 , 03/08/20
White House chief of staff: The election will not be delayed
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday the November presidential election would go ahead as planned.
In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Meadows responded to claims that President Donald Trump was trying to interfere with the election process, after Trump caused an uproar when he asserted in a tweet that the US should delay its upcoming presidential election this November, due to fear of mass voter fraud if universal mail-in voting is permitted.
