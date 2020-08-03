Trump calls for death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber, after an appeals court overturned the death sentence.

“Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court agreed that this ‘was one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities’. Yet the appellate court tossed out the death sentence,” tweeted Trump.