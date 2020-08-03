Police detain vacationer on suspicion that she violated isolation order

Police on Sunday detained a woman who was vacationing at a hotel in Eilat on suspicion that she was a coronavirus carrier who violated isolation. The woman said that her health maintenance organization informed her that she had completed the isolation period, but this was contrary to what appears in the computers of the Ministry of Health.

Reshet Bet radio reported that the woman and her family were distanced from the city and the issue will be examined with the HMO and the Ministry of Health on Monday.