Sderot Mayor: The leaders in Gaza are a bunch of stupid idiots

The mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, on Sunday night blasted the heads of the terrorist organizations in Gaza following the rocket fire on the south.

"The leaders in Gaza are a bunch of stupid idiots. They are also very wicked towards their own people," Davidi said in an interview on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio). "Their leadership should be dealt a blow - but hope in the region needs to be created as well."