01:13 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza overnight Sunday. The air strike targeted a production site of concrete used to dig underground infrastructure, as was an underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas.