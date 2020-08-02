|
Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20
TV viewer may have saved anchor's life
A reporter for a Florida-based TV station said her life might have been saved by a "total stranger." Victoria Price was hosting a show when a viewer noticed something familiar – a lump on the side of Price's throat.
According to a BBC News report, the woman had a cancerous tumor removed from her own throat at one point. She emailed the show, alerting Price of the precarious possibility, prompting the TV host to seek treatment.
