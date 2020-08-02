Massive brush fire near Los Angeles, thousands ordered to evacuate

Two adjacent wildfires have blazed into a huge mass of flames encompassing more than 23 square miles in mountainous area east of Los Angeles, The Guardian reports.

Firefighters have yet to gain control of the blaze, which ignited dry brush and timber and is nearing homes. One home and two outhouses have already been burned down, and nearly 8,000 residents of Riverside county have been ordered to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported so far.