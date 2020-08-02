Florida braces for Tropical Storm Isaias expected later today

Florida is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, predicted to hit the state later today, the BBC reports

Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm but Governor Ron DeSantis cautioned residents not to take the storm lightly, telling them: "Don't be fooled by the downgrade," and that they should be prepared for power shortages and have a week's supply of food and water ready.

Shelters have been opened, people living in mobile homes or prefabs have been advised to evacuate, and beaches and parks are closed.

Isaias uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on its way toward Florida. At least two people are reported dead.