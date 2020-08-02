White House's Dr. Birx: 'We're in a new phase' with coronavirus

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," White House task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx acknowledged that the US is going through very difficult times in dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are in a new phase,” she said. “What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread” in rural as well as urban areas.

“To everybody who lives in a rural area: You are not immune or protected from this virus,” Birx warned.