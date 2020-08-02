NASA SpaceX Dragon Capsule touches down safely off Florida coast

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have returned to Earth after a two-month stay on the international space station.

The SpaceX Dragon Capsule splashed down south of Pensacola on Florida's Gulf coast. This was NASA's first water landing in 45 years.

Once the spaceship's four main parachutes were spotted floating down over the Gulf of Mexico, it was known that the craft had survived its perilous descent through the atmosphere. Recovery vessels are now on their way to retrieve the two crewmen and fly them to shore via helicopter.

Upon hearing the news, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all!"