21:53 Reported News Briefs Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 Watch: The Aliyah Song Read more Composed and Performed by Rabbi Benzion Klatzko Musical Arrangements by Yisroel Ament Video by Benzion Klatzko https://bring ► ◄ Last Briefs