Minister Rafi Peretz: Respond harshly to every single rocket attack

Minister of Heritage & Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz has advocated a strong response to this evening's rocket attacks from Gaza that have so far caused limited property damage in Sderot. Two rockets have been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

"We must not allow them to fire into Israel," Peretz said, "neither in the north nor in the Gaza area. We should provide a harsh response to every single attack. If children living in the Gaza region can't sleep, then we should make sure that the Gaza terrorists are forced to take shelter in their tunnels."