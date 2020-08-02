PM: Left-wing has recruited MK Odeh, terrorist supporter, for its protests

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took to Twitter today to attack MK Ayman Odeh for his participation in a left-wing protest that took place last night in Jerusalem.

"Here we have Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List, who supports terrorists and has taken part in Hamas gatherings in the past - now he's participating in left-wing protests in Jerusalem," he wrote. "The media has recruited him for these left-wing protests that break new records for violence and incitement to murder of the Prime Minister every single day."