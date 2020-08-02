Republican party convention to be off-limits to journalists

The Republican party's national convention later this month will be off-limits to reporters, The Guardian reports.

At the convention, US President Donald J. Trump will be renominated as the party's presidential candidate for the 2020 elections at the end of this year.

A party spokesperson noted that: “Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed [to] press Friday, August 21–Monday, August 24 ... We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”