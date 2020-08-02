18:46 Reported News Briefs Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 China to send medical team to Hong Kong to conduct virus testing China plans to send a 60-man team to Hong Kong to conduct widespread testing for coronavirus, The Guardian reports, quoting Reuters. Although Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that the Hong Kong authorities had requested China's help, due to a spike in cases, many local residents fear that China could use the opportunity to take DNA samples from residents for surveillance purposes. ► ◄ Last Briefs