PM: We need budget for 2020 now; no one knows what 2021 will be like

Weighing in on the ongoing dispute between the Likud and Blue & White parties regarding a one-year versus a two-year budget, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu insisted that separate budgets for 2020 and 2021 remains the desired option.

"We can deal with the coronavirus epidemic, but in order to do so, we need the budget for the coming three, maximum four months to be passed as quickly as possible," he said. "But as for what will be next year, no one knows what things will look like then - in Israel, or in the rest of the world."