Gantz approves additional 3,000 reservists to coronavirus headquarters

In preparation for opening IDF coronavirus headquarters, Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order allowing recruitment by emergency order of up to 3,000 reservists, most of them members of IDF Home Front Command, until September 17th, 2020.

The recruitment will enable establishment of an epidemiological investigation system, a coronavirus headquarters staff, additional reinforcement for hotels and the information systems in local authorities and strengthening presence of Home Front Command officers in "orange" cities.