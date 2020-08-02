|
14:46
Reported
News BriefsAv 12, 5780 , 02/08/20
Yair Netanyahu on court decision: 'Judge ignored calls to murder me'
Yair Netanyahu responded to the Magistrate's Court's decision that he must delete the tweet with protesters' addresses, "In principle, the judge said I should remove the tweet (and so I did).
"She completely ignored all the material that Adv. Yossi Cohen submitted to her about their calls for murder against me, and it didn't seem to interest her at all ...", Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.
