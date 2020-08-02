Police ask public help in search for 13-year-old Be'er Sheva boy

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the missing Nathaniel Kogan, 13, a resident of Beer Sheva. He left his house today at 01:00 and since then his whereabouts are unknown.

Description: Slim build, height 1.60 m, short black hair, black eye color. He wore a short black Adidas shirt, blue denim shorts, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police 100 hotline or the Be'er Sheva police at 08-646-2744/5.