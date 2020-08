10:10 Reported News Briefs Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 New COVID-19 outbreak at Bnei Brak nursing home Read more Decision made to keep asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at nursing home where they are to prevent trauma of relocating to unfamiliar place. ► ◄ Last Briefs