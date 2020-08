05:04 Reported News Briefs Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 Av 12, 5780 , 02/08/20 We must continue to drain the swamps of antisemitic lies Read more The Big Lies, old and new, get crazier and crazier and those who support them feel it will protect them from the coming Mobs. It won't.Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs