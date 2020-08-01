|
23:59
Reported
News BriefsAv 11, 5780 , 01/08/20
Hundreds protesting across from Supreme Court president's residence
Hundreds of right-wing activists gathered tonight across from Supreme Court president Esther Hayut's Tel Aviv residence to protest the court's decision allowing anti-Netanyahu rallies outside of his Jerusalem home.
Activists rom the Im Tirzu organization used musical instruments to remind Hayut what the Netanyahu family was facing and chanted slogans such as "This really isn't Iran," "You should be ashamed of yourselves."
