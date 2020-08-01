Russia: Mass vaccinations as early as October

Russian officials said the country could impose mass CV-19 vaccination by October of this year.

It said it was working on developing a vaccine based on anti-flu medication which could be be approved as early as August.

Fox News reported that Russia's Health Minister said that as soon as the medicine was ready, it would be administered first to health workers local teachers.

The new developments follow reports of a Russian cyberattack attempting to secure other country's research data regarding the virus.