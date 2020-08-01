|
23:20
Reported
News BriefsAv 11, 5780 , 01/08/20
Iran claims it has detained 'terrorist leader' with links to CIA
Iranian security forces said they detained Jamshid Sharmahd, suspected of directing the 2008 Shiraz mosque bombing which in which 14 were killed and 215 wounded.
DW.com reported Saturday that Iranian TV showed a video of the imprisoned Sharmahd admitting to "...providing explosives" for the operation.
Iran did not specify how it was able to capture the man, who had been residing in California.
