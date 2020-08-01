|
22:55
Reported
News BriefsAv 11, 5780 , 01/08/20
PM's son summoned to court for allegedly threatening protesters
PM Netanyahu's son Yair has been summoned to a court appearance on Sunday for allegations of endangering the lives of organizers of anti-Netanyahu protests in the country.
According to reports, the PM's son tweeted out documents relating to protest leaders including their contact details.
Following release of the tweet, leftist activists reported receiving dozens of threatening messages.
