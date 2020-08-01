MK Karai: Anarchists trying to take over the country

MK Dr. Shlomo Karai of the Likud said the news media was assisting radical left protesters take over the country.

Karai said the way the media was attempting to portray violent protests supporting the assassination of PM Netanyahu as an "assault from the right" was an embarrassment.

Karai stated that the media was trying to paint a picture of a few thousand protesters beating out millions of voters.

"They couldn't do it at the polling booths and they won't succeed in the trials against Netanyahu, so all that's left for them is attempts at anarchy," he said. "What an embarrassment!"