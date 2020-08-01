Liberman: Netanyahu, Gantz have given in to haredim

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party Avigdor Liberman said PM Netanyahu and DM Gantz have "given in to the pressure of the haredi parties" following coronavirus director Prof. Gamzu's statement that he's against allowing 16,000 yeshiva students from abroad to enter the country.

"You need to listen to Professor Gamzu. We can't allow [these students] in," he stated.

"As I've been saying throughout the past week, allowing 16,000 yeshiva students into Israel will increase the infection rate here. We can't endanger citizens' lives because of Netanyahu and Gantz's political interests."