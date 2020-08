21:35 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5780 , 01/08/20 Av 11, 5780 , 01/08/20 MK Rafi Peretz contracts CV-19 Jewish Home head and Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, MK Rafi Peretz tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday night. "I feel well and wish the entire Jewish people the best of health and a good week ahead!," he posted. ► ◄ Last Briefs